Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.92 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00006650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $587.96 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004208 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,501,768 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

