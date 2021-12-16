Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.