AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

