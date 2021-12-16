Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,577.61

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $81,577.61 and $4.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

