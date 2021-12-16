ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $91.73 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 83,491,718 coins and its circulating supply is 83,466,880 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

