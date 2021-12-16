Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.67% of Apollo Global Management worth $244,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

