Apollon Limassol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,315.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $498,347.17 and $29,315.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00215053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00580057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

