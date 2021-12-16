AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $8.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $479,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $422,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

