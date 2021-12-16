Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

APLE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

