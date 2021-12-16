Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

