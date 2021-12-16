Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

