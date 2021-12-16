Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is West Family Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

