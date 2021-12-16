Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Applied Science Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

