Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66. 105,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 50,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$152.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,792.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

