Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,130.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,370.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

