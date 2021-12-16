Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,778 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

