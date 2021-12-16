Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,263,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $193.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

