Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $628,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.