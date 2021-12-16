Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,440 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of West Bancorporation worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

