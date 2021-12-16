Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,696 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Preferred Bank worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

