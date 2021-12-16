Ares Protocol Price Hits $0.0093 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.85 or 0.08331033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,485.72 or 1.00310750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.