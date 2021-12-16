Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,178. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
