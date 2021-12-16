Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,178. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

