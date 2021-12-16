Argon Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $101,029.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.42 or 0.08251572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,783.10 or 0.99960277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,154,389 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

