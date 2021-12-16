Argon Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Argon has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $101,029.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.42 or 0.08251572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,783.10 or 0.99960277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,154,389 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

