Arionum (ARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,095.22

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $76,095.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,796.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.46 or 0.08304881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00311989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.00917777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00393238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00255551 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

