Ark Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Ark has a market capitalization of $161.86 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,816,697 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

