Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ARKR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.35. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $24.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

