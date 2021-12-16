Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

