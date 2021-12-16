Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
