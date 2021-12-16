Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $623,550.90

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $623,550.90 and $6,275.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,116.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.38 or 0.08370037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00314516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.63 or 0.00924060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00074423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00398004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00256244 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,726,956 coins and its circulating supply is 11,682,413 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

