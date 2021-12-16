Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.14

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ATS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.21). 32,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 478 ($6.32). The company has a market cap of £137.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.10.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

