Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.14

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ATS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.21). 32,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 478 ($6.32). The company has a market cap of £137.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 417.10.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
