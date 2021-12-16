Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.4796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

