Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $173.08 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $135.60 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.10.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

