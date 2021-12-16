ASD Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $206.20 million and $1.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00210814 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

