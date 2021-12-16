ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMIY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $22.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $424.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 732. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $202.10 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.08 and its 200-day moving average is $389.30.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

