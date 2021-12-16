ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 11,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. ASOS has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ASOS from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,373.33.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

