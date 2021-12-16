Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €22.70 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €22.70 ($25.51) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.07 ($21.43).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

