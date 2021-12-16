Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

