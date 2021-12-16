Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Cap of $21,906.46

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $21,906.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,334,980 coins and its circulating supply is 45,862,578 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.