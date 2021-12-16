Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.22

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 119922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

