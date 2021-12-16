Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

