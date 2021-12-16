Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $364.43 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a PEG ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.