Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.5 days.

AEXAF stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Atos has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $81.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

