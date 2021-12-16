Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.41 and traded as low as C$13.96. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.06, with a volume of 15,037 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0269927 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

