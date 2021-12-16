AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

AT&T has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of T traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 987,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

