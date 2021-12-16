AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,924 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 519,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.