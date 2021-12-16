Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.9%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.02 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 154.25 ($2.04). 95,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 268,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.25 ($2.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.37.

In related news, insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,575.00).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

