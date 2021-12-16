Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 588,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.07 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

JG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.34. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.