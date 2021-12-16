Auto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.06 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Auto has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $625.38 or 0.01299721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

