Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,500 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 1,129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill stock remained flat at $$7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Get Autogrill alerts:

About Autogrill

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.