Automata Network Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $108.69 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

